I'm disappointed that The Daily News posted an article from The Associated Press by Marilynn Marchione on the front page that was flawed ("More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in study," The Daily News, April 22).
This was a small group of older veterans that already had lymphopenia that were given the drug. It wasn't a true study that was replicated. This study released on hydroxychloroquine for use on COVID-19 patients was shockingly irresponsible and, as top virologists are saying, perhaps even agenda-driven.
Patricia Trevisani
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.