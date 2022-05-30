I watched the Texas governor’s news conference Wednesday where he was surrounded by elected cronies speaking of the horror of school shootings in reference to the terrible event in Uvalde.
Amazingly, none of the gathered “leaders” said a word about convening a special session of the legislature to address the underlying issue, the elephant in the room, gun control.
Does anyone really care?
Michael S. Moriarty
Galveston
Video games and moral decay cause mass shootings
I’m concerned about the situation with the shootings that have occurred in the past couple of years.
The mindset of those who’ve been the shooter have no remorse. They have been desensitized by video games. Many have been active in the gaming involving active shooter situations. It’s time our governors realize the effect this industry has on people young and older.
The gun lobby isn’t the problem.
The morals of many have suffered because God has been removed from so many of our social operations. It’s time to take a stand firm in our belief of respect and dignity of human life.
Kim Astin
La Marque
It’s a coordinated attempt to take down our republic
“Fool me once...” so true as we move toward November midterm elections. We all need to do a deep dive into the multi-pronged coordinated attempt to take down our republic through open borders, national energy/fuel disruption and inflation edging toward a true depression, in an effort to control our monetary system.
Food shortages have been created through the World Economic Forum, working with globalists, the Chinese Communist Party and the primary collaborative funding of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates bought up mega-amounts of farmland, and plans his genetically engineered food to be the only option to allay hunger.
Both the non-lethal monkeypox and bird flu stand in readiness, both reworked to be lethal, with corresponding “vaccines” waiting as well (copycat the lies, unreliable tests, masks, lockdowns and mandates: been there, done that). Also planned are “passports” that restrict our moves and remove our freedoms.
Control is the end game, patterned after the Chinese Communist Party. These are underway now. God, family, children and the middle class are targets. Media and government join to shut down truth. Don’t let fear and division give them the upper hand this time — we must win.
