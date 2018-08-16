Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Progressives can’t stop his confirmation. Progressives fear a conservative court will overturn some of their favorite rulings. The only past rulings to be overturned are those that are unconstitutional and illegal.
When President Trump makes his third appointment, to replace 86-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, is when Progressives will know they are not politically relevant. That will speed, but not complete, the conservative evolution of America.
The evolution will be complete when there are no progressive politicians on any court.
Gary Miller
Texas City
