As a longtime participant in Galveston Island's ARToberFEST, I'm excited to be a part of its first virtual festival, which begins Saturday and ends Oct. 31.
Your favorite artists will appreciate your continued support as you shop online from the comfort and safety of your own home. I know I've met many artist friends and art aficionados over the years and hope to continue to do so in this new format.
Handcrafted jewelry, paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography and much more have been created just for this event. Please check out www.artoberfest.com to surf all your favorites, just in time for the holidays.
Karla Mock
Galveston
