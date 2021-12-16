The Bay Area is well known for relying upon science, math and facts to put a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth. Yet, the members of the Clear Creek ISD school board have been under attack over the last few months by a few loud members of the community spouting conspiracy theories, critical race theory and claims of election fraud based upon absolute nonsense.

The continued nonsensical rantings of these individuals at the board meetings are an embarrassment to the district and community. It needs to stop. As has been said, over and over again, critical race theory is a graduate course. It isn't taught in K-12 or even in undergraduate classes. It's like teaching advanced physics in kindergarten. The election fraud claims are coming from a candidate who lost not by two, not by five, but by 25 full points.

Enough is enough. Our board members have a tough job. We expect our children to come home with a good education and safe from spreading a deadly disease. We also want them to be safe and actually come home every day.

It’s time to grow up and let our board do its job without harassment.

John Cobarruvias

Houston (Clear Lake)

Carlos Ponce

"critical race theory is a graduate course" but the concepts can be used in Pre-K -12. They won't call it CRT, but the concept is still the same.

Amendment to Stop CRT in Pre-K, K-12

K-12 schools and even Pre-Kindergarten programs across the country are employing curricula, trainings, and other materials inspired by Critical Race Theory (CRT). These materials encourage educators to teach age-inappropriate concepts to children and to treat them differently on the basis of race, in violation of federal civil-rights law.

This amendment by Senator Tom Cotton would prohibit federal funds from being used to promote CRT or to compel individuals to affirm CRT in Pre-K programs and K-12 schools. This amendment will ensure that federal tax dollars are not abused to promote CRT in our schools.

Examples of CRT in Pre-K, K-12

• Head Start, which administers federally funded Pre-K programs for children from birth to age 5, hosted “anti-racist” webinars claiming that no child is “too young to talk about race” and that teachers should consciously attempt to raise “Resisters.” The webinar made dubious and divisive claims about racism in infants and toddlers, e.g., that “by 30 months, most children use race to choose playmates” and that “expressions of racial prejudice often peak at ages 4 and 5”

• In April, the Biden administration issued new priorities for the American History and Civics Education programs that pressured educators to include CRT-inspired proposals in grant applications. Under pressure, the administration made these priorities optional

• At least 30 school districts across 15 states have assigned a CRT-inspired book, Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, which depicts “whiteness” as the devil, luring children with the promise of “stolen land [and] stolen riches”

Figure 1. Slide from a webinar hosted by Head Start’s Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center.

https://www.cotton.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/CRT%20in%20Schools%20One%20Pager.pdf

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup] Mr. Ponce Amen!!!

Carlos Ponce

CRT often appears in children's books on school library shelves:

"Let's Talk About Race" by Julius Lester

"Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness (Ordinary Terrible Things)" by Anastasia Higginbotham

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

"New Kid" and "Class Act" by Jerry Craft (Book removed from Katy ISD book shelves)

Many many more and they've won "awards". I question the value of those "awards".

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup] Mr. Ponce !!!!

