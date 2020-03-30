I'm so sorry this situation has affected so many city lives. The situation — the glass Corona beer bottles on West Beach between Pabst and 13 Mile Road and the 16 unleashed dogs, including the one who charged us with the owner at Pirates Beach who had three unleashed ones — is out of control, however.
This isn't a hideaway without safety in place for the rest of us.
We pick up your trash, glass and pray that you can learn from us when we thank you for using the containers provided and adhere to leash laws with a little baggie full of your dog excrement.
Theresa Kruse
Galveston
