Although viewpoints differ, the city of Galveston issues most important to us are the environment, quality of life and finding a balance between business interests (i.e. tourism) and the needs, wants and desires of residents.
After watching the online candidate forum, reviewing candidate websites and the online candidate interviews, we find there's only one person running for mayor that has made these issues a priority — Craig Brown.
As residents of District 2, we’ve seen first-hand Brown’s devotion to our island ecosystem, his work toward improving the quality of our neighborhoods and the ability to walk a fine line between business interests and those of us that call Galveston home.
In our opinion, we need an individual with current experience to help the city of Galveston navigate these uncertain and dynamic times. With these points in mind, we’ll be voting Craig Brown for mayor and encourage you to do the same.
Don Wilkerson and Sharon Duray
Galveston
