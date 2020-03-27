Kudos to Mayor Jim Yarbrough, our city council members, city officials and neighborhood mayors who have courageously stepped up and have made the hard, tough decisions to preserve the health and safety of the residents in our communities whether they are popular or not.
It's called leadership.
Bess Mitchell
Galveston
