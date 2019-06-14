In response to frequent contributor, Gary Miller (It's not man-made climate change, but climate cycles," The Daily News, June 12): Miller’s letter proves the old adage that a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. He's correct that the Earth does experience climate cycles, but it's erroneous to conclude that this disproves man-made climate change. In fact, we should be experiencing a cooling cycle now, but the overriding greenhouse effect created by carbon dioxide and methane is negating it.
Anyone with some math background knows you can take a sinusoidal curve (a cycle) and add another function to it to create something different. If that other function (in this case man-made activity) is large enough the cycle can be changed considerably. But we shouldn't worry since, as Miller states, “…warm cycles offer prosperity and growth.”
I guess he forgot about prolonged drought, flooding, species extinction, intensifying storm activity, and so on.
However, I would like to try some of that Greenland wine he mentions.
Mark Niles
San Leon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.