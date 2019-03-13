This letter is in response to Ray Holbrook’s letter ("Opposition to Ike Dike is uninformed, selfish," The Daily News, March 9): I'm appalled that Holbrook is so selfish as to want other taxpayers to pay over $30 billion dollars for a dike to be built to protect his own property when he should be protecting it himself by building properly and insuring adequately.
He wants to selfishly destroy coastal areas with a monstrous levee, but he just doesn't want it in his own backyard. It should be up to each individual or business that chooses to locate themselves in risky areas to protect themselves.
That risk shouldn't be passed on to the general public.
Matt Pace
Crystal Beach
No need to worry . Coastal barrier will never happen. Complain about another issue😀.
I don't think any of the Pro or Con storm protection people are selfish. Each are supporting something they believe other people want. If any are greedy it would be the elected people expecting to pocket as much of the cost as possible. Their service fee.
