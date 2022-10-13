If you’ve ever visited Disney’s Hall of Presidents, you may have heard an animatronic Abraham Lincoln utter these words, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
It’s a fake quote, but one that deserves consideration.
The Texas Republican Party wants to deprive you of your right to elect candidates for all statewide offices — that’s senators, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, agriculture commissioner, land commissioner, three railroad commissioners, nine Supreme Court justices and the nine justices on the Court of Criminal Appeals.
From the 2022 Texas Republican Party Platform:
“Paragraph 19: We support restoring state sovereignty with the repeal of the 17th Amendment of the United States Constitution and the appointment of United States Senators by the state legislatures.”
“Paragraph 34: The State Legislature shall cause to be enacted a State Constitutional Amendment creating an electoral college consisting of electors selected by the popular votes cast within each individual state senatorial district, who shall then elect all statewide office holders.”
Do you really want to give your vote to the party that is determined to take it away from you?
Bailey would have you believe they're going to walk in and pass the entire platform. He doesn't tell you they're going to DEBATE each measure.
The Texas Constitution was written in 1876. Looking at it and suggesting ways of improving, streamlining it is what this platform suggests. Even if the proposed ideas were passed by each house it would still be put BEFORE THE VOTERS to approve of the changes as AMENDMENTS to the Texas Constitution. But Bailey doesn't tell you that. No need to wonder why.[rolleyes]
I wish the Daily News would ask our candidates if they agree with this aspect of the platform.
Frankly, I wish the Daily News would ask them anything.
I would ask Carlos if he agrees with this but he will just dissemble and evade the question like he’s done before.
Paragraph 19, Repeal of the 17th Amendment cannot be done unilaterally by the state of Texas. It would take another Amendment proposed by Congress to do that. Then it has to be ratified by three-fourths of the states. Not an easy job.
Then why place it in the platform? To stimulate debate.
Welcome to the discussion.
