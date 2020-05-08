I was very happy and encouraged that Gov. Greg Abbott overruled local city control of poor decisions such as fines and jail time for not wearing a mask, closing restaurants, closing beaches and other services.
However, I don't agree that bars should be closed, especially those with food service ("Bars have little reason to toast Abbott's orders," The Daily News, May 7).
By closing bars, it forces anyone wanting an afternoon or evening alcoholic beverage to go to a restaurant where space is limited and there are waits to enter the establishment.
Tilman Fertitta believes bars should remain closed because it's in his best interest to force people to full restaurants rather than bars with food. In all of the Landry’s locations, there are bars where people aren't required to order food and can just go in for a drink. This seems prejudicial to bars with lesser food revenue.
As for bars with no food, it might be possible to modify closing hours to an earlier time to at least allow them to survive. This decision needs to be reexamined.
Donald Legate
Galveston
