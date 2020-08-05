This is an open letter to retailers announcing that their employees will not challenge customers who refuse to wear masks.
I have questions for them: What safety policies are now in place for dealing with disruptive customers? Do employees have access to security guards to deal with threatening situations? What are employees to do if someone enters the store while refusing to wear pants?
Most important, are you willing to sacrifice the health of employees and considerate customers by acquiescing to the demands of bullies?
There can be no other name than bully for individuals who refuse to follow a simple rule set out by establishments and thus endanger the health and lives of others. And, by the way, bullies have no constitutional or God-given right to enter a privately owned business without complying with rules established by that business.
Please do what you must to confront senseless bullying. Security guards or other enforcers on premises are just as important as observing other health and safety regulations.
Jaclyn Low
Texas City
Sad that it has come to this. In other countries people just wear the masks because they know it's for the good of the country. Why can't Americans do the same?
