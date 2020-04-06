Many have wondered how the truth and science challenged TV reality star and current resident of The White House would respond when faced with a real catastrophe. Let's review just a few of his early responses to the COVID-19 catastrophe:
"We have it under control."
"We only have 15 cases ... it will soon be down to zero."
"Don't let that cruise ship unload its sick people. I like my numbers where they are."
"Let the states find their own equipment. I'm not their shipping clerk."
"I don't think governors and mayors know what they need."
"Don't send the Michigan governor anymore help. She doesn’t appreciate what I have already done for her."
Due to unprecedented voluntary and involuntary turnover in White House staff, we've been reduced to a bunch of loyal sycophants to the dear leader who doesn't have sufficient experience, knowledge and spine to handle this crisis. When a friend called them Keystone Kops, I said "Don't insult Keystone Kops." They couldn't manage a three-car funeral.
I pray for him nightly.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.