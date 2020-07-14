I agree with Dave Mathews' editorial ("We need a clear plan for dealing with the pandemic," The Daily News, July 7) that Texas needs leadership on all levels that can give us a clear, concise plan for dealing with public health and the economy.
To date, I still haven’t seen a plan. In my opinion, we should've been working on a plan since late March. In addition, a big part of the plan should address Galveston's response to the pandemic in case of a hurricane. If we don’t have a plan in place soon, a disaster bigger than we've ever seen could ensue. We've been spared since Hurricane Ike devastated our beloved island. Throw a pandemic on top of that and the ramifications could be unmentionable.
Where are we going to take COVID-19 patients to house them safely from a hurricane? How are we going to handle residents that have tested positive? How are we going to get our residents back to the island? You can go on and on with questions, but that's why we need leadership in our local government.
The last thing we need is to make 24-hour decisions instead of planning ahead. Let’s work as many hours as it would take to come up with a viable plan that makes sense. Time is running out.
Roger “Bo” Quiroga, candidate for mayor
Galveston
