Binding arbitration is not the simple and cheap way to handle your tax protest, or any other dispute, as Robert Nuzum alleges in his commentary ("Binding arbitration a great option for taxpayers," The Daily News, June 11).
I’ve been a practicing attorney for over 40 years, and I’m well aware of the arbitration pitfalls.
First, it’s not exactly cheap. An individual must put up the money, first (win or lose), before anything else happens. Second, the deck is stacked against anyone without an attorney. The arbitrator will likely be biased in favor of the government or business. They want repeat business, and they won’t get that from an individual with limited funds.
Third, an individual gives up the right to take his/her grievance to court. Whatever the arbitrator rules, it the final word. No jury, no appeals allowed, no matter how unjust the decision is.
My advice to individuals is to avoid binding arbitration like the plague. It’s a no-win situation.
Marcus Faubion
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.