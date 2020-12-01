As city councilman of District 3, David Collins has kept us informed about our district and the city with his regularly informative newsletters. He's consistently available to us by email or telephone.
And, he participates in events of our district — he has attended several educational talks by the Downtown Postoffice Residents' Association.
I will continue to support him because of his dedication, personal participation and transparency with the affairs of the district.
Taffy McDill
Homeowners association president, Texas Lofts
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.