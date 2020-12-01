As city councilman of District 3, David Collins has kept us informed about our district and the city with his regularly informative newsletters. He's consistently available to us by email or telephone.

And, he participates in events of our district — he has attended several educational talks by the Downtown Postoffice Residents' Association.

I will continue to support him because of his dedication, personal participation and transparency with the affairs of the district.

Taffy McDill

Homeowners association president, Texas Lofts

Galveston

