The anti-science agenda of Grand Old Party leadership is a threat to our state. Their pandering to disinformation and unproven theories for political gain, combined with fueling anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in the name of personal freedom, undermines the fight to contain COVID-19.
Texas has the highest rates of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Executive orders against mask mandates in the name of personal freedom deny communities and school districts the freedom to enact mask mandates appropriate to local need.
These leaders have done little to address vaccine hesitancy resulting from misinformation at a time when the unvaccinated are wearing out health care workers and filling intensive care units so that those with urgent needs such as heart attacks or cancer are denied care.
The anti-science agenda will not help Texas address the challenge of climate change. Like COVID-19, the solution to climate change must include scientific knowhow and finding a balance between individual self-interest and the greater good.
It's ironic that GOP leaders tout Texas leadership in spaceflight at the same time they discredit science. Is it from ignorance or hypocrisy that they fail to acknowledge it's the same fundamental science that puts a man on the moon and contains COVID-19?
(2) comments
Another Liberal who confuses real science with Leftist propaganda.
Examples of propaganda:
"27 scientists penned a letter on March 7, 2020 published in The Lancet that claimed the Wuhan coronavirus did not originate in a Wuhan laboratory."
And the Liberals accepted this as truth - as SCIENCE!
In truth, 26 of these scientists have links to Chinese researchers or their colleagues or benefactors at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China’s only known level-four biosafety lab. Biased?
Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress about NIH funding that lab. But one propagandist, Politifact, states "Although the NIH did fund a project at the Wuhan lab, there’s no proof that the coronavirus was bioengineered." They ignore that sequences found the virus are not found in nature but only in the lab.
