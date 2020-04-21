Beach reopening for anyone must wait at least until Memorial Day. Galveston's reopening will be nothing like reopening Texas City, Beaumont or Temple.
Ours means tens of thousands of non-residents in Galveston daily, vastly increasing chances of Galvestonians being infected in restaurants, bait shops, Walmart, Kroger and Randalls.
In Texas City, Temple or Beaumont, residents will face only increased threats from their own neighbors being out. Greater island residents’ danger will result from thousands of non-neighbors every day. That's especially true for thousands of older people like me, my wife and dozens of my neighbors just on the eight blocks of Golf Crest and Fairway.
No matter when you open the beaches, some of us older residents will die because you do. The longer you wait — our region has not peaked — the fewer Galvestonians of all ages will die. City council members all know that Houstonians will flood Galveston the minute they open it even to locals. There’ll be no controlling it.
Galveston’s cared for its own fairly well so far and can continue to until Memorial Day. The council shouldn't bow to tourism industry pressure. Rather, do its duty to protect us residents. Poll Galvestonians to learn what we want. Seriously.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.