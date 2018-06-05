In response to the guest column by the Rev. James E. Daniels ("Trying to move forward in a backward America," The Daily News, June 4): Well I guess the time is here again to spew divisive and racially charged words again. There is no basis for the statement made by Daniels declaring that "making America great again" is wanting to turn back the clock to slavery days. His is a racist rant and only leads to more distrust and strife among the races in Texas.
Starting the column talking about loss of jobs overseas is normal, then to go into total meltdown with baseless language is not going to help anyone. It is time to do the right thing, call out all that incite hate, fear by association of past atrocities, those who hide behind masks, real and social.
God only sees people, not color. We need to work together to move forward, bringing up things that are certainly not going to happen again accomplish nothing. We have seen how fast life can change, live it to the fullest with honor and faith.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
(34) comments
When the writer ignores the vile, disgusting, racist, and utterly contemptible the things Trump says and does, it’s hard to take anything written by them seriously.
Emile, can you give at least one "vile, disgusting, racist, and utterly contemptible" thing Trump has said and done? The only proven thing I see is what he said during an open mike conversation with Billy Bush. But I've heard that "locker room talk" since I was in grade school. If you've never heard such a conversation consider yourself blessed. But that was not "racist".
Carlos please visit the site https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/01/15/opinion/leonhardt-trump-racist.html
To view Trump’s definitive list of racist words. It’s totally unprofessional, divisive, demonic, and unbecoming of a sitting American President. Others are emboldened by his words and thinks it’s acceptable to be an out and proud racist. These are exciting and yet dangerous, scary times for people of color As a child of integration, I have never in my lifetime witnessed such horrible language and disdain. And as having the lowest unemployment among African Americans largely due to initiatives started in 2012 that Thank God Trump has not yet dismantled. Why doesn’t he use that to bring us together? Why instead of calling NFL players SOB’s say let’s take a real good look at police brutality. Perhaps it’s lack of training or low police officer wages in our cities. Trump can serve as a Master deciever of distractions on things he strikes as not important. As a business woman, I believe his party is saying to Trump, “Sit down, shut up! And let’s enjoy the economic ride, the new deregulations and let’s help the American people make some $$.” I totally agree. We are stronger together. It is the only way to make America great again.
From the website Kimberly Jones Yancy recommends.
"Trump’s real-estate company tried to avoid renting apartments to African-Americans in the 1970s and gave preferential treatment to whites, according to the federal government."
Donald Trump's FATHER had the apartments built and named son Donald as the president of the company when the lawsuit was filed. Fred Trump had several apartment buildings, several of which were predominantly occupied by African-Americans. The building in question was predominantly occupied by Jewish Americans. Result of the lawsuit? Fine? No. Jail or prison? No.Fred Trump was told to take out an ad in the paper stating that the Trump company does not discriminate. CASE CLOSED.
Also from the website Kimberly Jones Yancy recommends:
"In 1989, Trump took out ads in New York newspapers urging the death penalty for five black and Latino teenagers accused of raping a white woman in Central Park"
A bit of a STRETCH there since in the ad, Donald Trump NEVER reveals the rapists' names, ethic origin or race, only that the death penalty be used for those who commit such a heinous crime. The attacker was later confirmed as Matias Reyes.
Also from Kimberly Jones Yancy's recommended article:
"He began his 2016 presidential campaign with a speech disparaging Mexican immigrants as criminals and “rapists.”
Taking things out of context. What exactly DID Donald Trump say?
"When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."
All of which is true. I suppose the author of this opinion piece pictures all Mexican illegals with halos on. Trump says some are "good people".
Do some bring drugs? Yes.
Are some rapists? Yes, although some take up raping when they cross the border.
Do some bring crime? Yes, just in Texas, " Texas DPS says that some 245,000 'criminal aliens' booked into Texas jails over 81 recent months had in their lifetimes accumulated 291,000-plus convictions with nearly 7 in 10 of the convictions tied to 193,000 individuals identified as living in the country without legal permission at their latest arrest."
Are some good people? Some I suppose are good people, Trump said. But this is often left out of the anti-Trump diatribe.
You may not like what Trump said but it's all true. Not racist since Mexico is a country composed of people with Black, white, Asian and Native American origin. Did he demean ALL Mexicans? No. Only those who come here illegally and bring their criminal tendencies with them.
Also from the website Kimberly Jones Yancy recommends:
"In December 2015, Trump called for a “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” including refusing to readmit Muslim-American citizens who were outside of the country at the time."
Another bit of a stretch here, Kimberly. What did Trump say?
“Without looking at the various polling data, it is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension. Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine. Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life. If I win the election for President, we are going to Make America Great Again.”
Kimberly, question an opinion written in the New York Times. As you see it is filled with hyperbole and falsehoods. This article does not prove the allegation that Donald Trump is a racist. It does show that the authors will print anything misleading to disparage the President.
These are quotes from some guy not long ago..2016 “Don't believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 percent unemployment. As high as 35 — as in fact, I heard recently, 42 percent.” August 2016 “The 5 percent figure is one of the biggest hoaxes in modern politics.” Dec. 2016 “The terrible jobs report that just came out … you can see phony numbers, 5 percent.” Makes one wonder if the employment numbers are real
John Meza, that depends on the unemployment numbers you are looking at.
U-1 Persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force
U-2 Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force
U-3 Total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force
U-4 Total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers
U-5 Total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other persons marginally attached to the labor force, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force
U-6 Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force
The BLS number usually reported to the public is the U-3.
I have found in my life that people who bring up being a racist first are usually the ones who are the racists.... Seems like in your case the shoe might fit so you might be the one to wear it....
Emile Pope, aside from a remark quoting Trump’s campaign slogan, I saw no mention of POTUS in the article whatsoever. However, you were sure quick to bring it up. Perhaps it is hard to take you seriously when you jump to such political statements.
Here is what I know... the relationship between people in this country has steadily gotten worse over the course of the last 10 years. That’s people in general, Black, yellow, white, red... between ‘races’ and within those of the same ‘race’. Worse, relationships with those who have sworn to protect and serve and those who they made those oaths to have worsened during that same time to the point where we are once again hearing angry terms used that haven’t been common place since the 1960s! Isn’t it past time that we stop this trend? Isn’t it time to build bridges rather than burn them down? Let’s quit shaking fists at one another and yelling that one side is privileged while the other side is entitled and stretch out our hands and offer them to help one another. Let’s shake hands like human beings and act like the brothers and sisters on this Earth that we are!
If you are as concerned as you pretend to be, you would speak out and take action when evidence of mistreatment and abuse is shown instead of criticizing the people who are protesting and taking steps to stop it. The right of free speech and the right to criticize is ingrained in the Constitution and to tell people that they shouldn't simply because you don't wish to hear of it is ridiculous.
" right of free speech and the right to criticize is ingrained in the Constitution"
Okay but the Constitution applies to government run entities. Does it apply to private business? Aside from whistle blowing laws, no. Does it apply to state run universities? Yes. So the NFL limiting protests while on the job is legal. But a university forbidding a Conservative speaker from speaking on campus is illegal. Comprendes? Verstehen sie? Do you understand?
You take the position that Trump can do anything he wants and not be held accountable simply because he is a Republican. And long winded excuses don't change anything. Your support of him erases all credibility...
"You take the position that Trump can do anything he wants and not be held accountable simply because he is a Republican."
Wrong Emile, I do not take that position. Nor do I agree with everything he has done and that includes his pre-Presidential life. Now if there is PROOF of what you allege I'll listen. So far you haven't posted any nor is there proof anywhere else. In the United States a person is innocent unless PROVEN guilty. In Emile's mind, Trump is guilty simply because he ran as a Republican. Face it, Emile you'd be making biased accusations no matter which Republican had won. And in your eyes, every Democrat is saintly, especially your St. Hillary and St. Barack. Time for a REALITY check. Looking forward to the IG report.
The fact that you support Trump shows that facts and proof is irrelevant to you. Good luck...
Did Daniels miss the black unemployment numbers that are at historic lows? Does Daniels prefer black unemployment to be at historic highs? And where are your examples that Carlos requested Mr. Pope?
I heard Trump cancelled the meeting with North Korea. He says that they have to apologize for Pearl Harbor and the sinking of the Maine...
Emile, if this is your attempt at humor, you've failed.
Apparently Trump accused the Canadians of burning down the white house during the War of 1812...
Emile, look at the Canadian Citizenship Study Guide on the History of Canada:
https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/publications-manuals/discover-canada/read-online/canadas-history.html
"Major-General Robert Ross led an expedition from Nova Scotia that burned down the White House and other public buildings in Washington, D.C."
There was no COUNTRY of Canada in 1814. They were indeed considered British. But since the troops that burned down the White House (nee "The Presidential Mansion or Palace) came from Nova Scotia, some have surmised they were specifically "Canadian". Emile, Nova Scotia is in Canada. But whether they were just stationed there or were from there is in question. What is not in question is that the troops that burned what would come to be known as "The White House" after a re-paint to hide the scorch marks came from Nova Scotia, Canada.
No matter what idiotic thing Trump you always try to explain it away. It's starting to/is looking pathetic. Since Trump can do no wrong in your eyes, it's useless to try and reason with you. Seek help...
Emile, it is you who should seek help.
Obviously, that would mean he needs medical attention.
Better call a "corpse man" to help him.....[beam][beam][beam]
Ponce defends Trump when he states that a country that wouldnt exist for another 50 years burned down the US Capitol. Was a terminator involved? Mr. Peabody’s wayback machine? Sad...
Emile, I posted they were considered BRITISH but CANADIAN HISTORY FROM a CANADIAN WEB SITE for CITIZENSHIP STUDY posts the British troops under Major General Robert Ross came from the British colony in Nova Scotia, Canada. And those troops burned government buildings in Washington DC including the Presidential Palace which will be renamed "White House" after a paint job to hide scorch marks from the fire. I did not make it up. Check the web site.
Garbage. Unless you have evidence that a country named Canada existed before or during the War of 1812, then you and your president are both TOTALLY WRONG. Two wrongs are both wrong...
We are imposing tariffs because of something that happen in 1812? To use it's as a "national security" issue to justify the tariff, against a country that is our ally is setting us up for a loss of a ally.
Mr Trudeau asked how the US could justify the tariffs as a "national security" issue. The US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from its allies - the EU, Canada and Mexico - last week. "It is simply ridiculous to view any trade with Canada as a national security threat to the US,"
Trumps reply
"Mr. Trump asked Mr. Trudeau, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?"
No, Canada did not burn down the White House during the War of 1812, Canada was a British colonies.
Next Ponce will be telling of how the country of New York's troops landed on the shores of Normandy and the state of Hawaii being attacked on Dec. 7...
Yep.
The 2012 'initiative's of what our then President called "the new normal" of low employment, low expectations for the next generation's future, and increased dependency on government'.
That's what got the country in so much better economic shape today...for all demographics.
No doubt that'll be in the history books.....
Ex-Pres. Obama repeatedly questioned how then candidate Trump could do for the economy what he said he'd do to improve it. "How's he gonna do that?"
There was something about a 'magic wand', too.
Presto...chango....[beam][beam][beam][whistling]
"David Leonhardt is an American journalist and columnist writing from a liberal progressive perspective. His column appears in The New York Times on Tuesdays, and he also writes a daily e-mail newsletter, Opinion Today."
Hmmmmm.......
Still, could be impartial here......
Adding to the ones Carlos has already blown out of the water as selectively interpretted:
"according to multiple sources"....
Yet, none named.
"He began his 2016 presidential campaign with a speech disparaging Mexican immigrants as criminals and “rapists.”
No. He said the criminals raping the girls and women, as claimed by them, traveling towards the border were Mexicans. The attacks DID occur in Mexico, so most folks would draw the same conclusion.
"He uses the gang MS-13 to disparage all immigrants.'
No. He quite specifically demonizes MS13, not all immigrants. Even the NYT had to back off it's recent similar claim....although Nancy and Chuck have not done so yet....
"...because I really believe they do have an actual advantage."
What was/is 'affirmative action' and quotas if not an advantage.
"Trump called for a “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States'
Bunk. He did no such thing. He called for shutting out the same countries that Obama called for. The other 90% of Muslims in the world would have been unaffeted.
Etc.
Etc.
Etc.
This 'source' is full of left wing talking points that any 12 year old with 15 minutes of time and a laptop could blow out of the water as the cherry picked when not outright dishonest cra_ it is.
Well, it's not against the law to believe whatever we want..
Good news is bad news if good news means bad news can no longer be used as a reason to demand more good news, then claim it's bad news so demands can be made for more good news, then.....
'Catch 22' meets 'Groundhog Day'.....
A President is an employee hired by the citizens (bosses/shareholders) of the country (the business) and given a 4 year contract to resolve the problems or produce the goods/services for that business.
The job of a President is to be productive, as it would be for any employee of any business, and make a profit for as many 'shareholders' as possible.
A celebrity is an entertainer that we pay to see depending on the level of popularity the entertainer can achieve, and we don't care if they ever produce any tangible benefit for anybody other than being popular to us.
In this country, we increasingly get the two confused, and many...many...MANY...think a personally popular employee (President), who's supposed to be solving problems and producing, is the only thing that matters as long as he talks a good story around the water cooler. Re-hire that guy, 'cause we LIKE him, even though we're broke/unemployed/laughed at by our 'friends and enemies'. That jerk over there in the corner does more work and produces more goods, but, he's a jerk, so we dislike him totally, no matter his ability.
It's just another take on the 'participation trophy', where as long as everybody feels good, it doesn't matter if they can't get on base, much less hit a home run. The game is not to win, it's to show up and 'be flexible'....
And the 'safe space', where as long as we are not threatened with anything we don't want to face, we are happy...and by all means we must not face any opposition to anything we don't like. If we do, we'll try to destroy that....
And the entitlement culture, where we expect...expect...to be provided with what we want, even if we can't get it for ourselves, and will vote for whomever promises to give...that's give...it to us.
Raise your keyboard if you ever really disliked one of your bosses.
Now, raise it if you quit your job because you didn't like that boss, or did your best to wreck your company as a 'protest' against that jerk boss?
Anybody?
Anybody?
I'm guessing #1 has a cast of thousands and #2 would fit in the back of my Ford 4x4....easily.
Hippo...
Hypo....
Something like that.....
Steel and aluminum in sufficient quantities and availabilty are national security issues, Jim.
Remember an often verified thing about 'friends'...Your friends will stab you in the back, but your true friends will stab you in the front.
In the end, Canada probably wins this one, as, if it's correct, I hear they produce most of the TP we use in the USofA.
Priorities.....
[wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.