With the outdoor season upon us, and hearing all about recent events on Bolivar, officials should make a safer plan for those going on the Texas City Dike.
Rather than causing a traffic slow-down by collecting money before you enter the dike, why not issue a pass to go onto but in order to exit, you pay then. This way, not only do you prevent traffic backups all the way through neighborhoods, but you also slow down any DWIs or under the influence cases before they get on the main roads creating a possible injury or even casualty.
Before the next school year comes around, why can't the school district and the city get together and set a single time window for all school zones? Instead of having a different time per campus, make a single timeframe to cover all both in the morning and afternoon, thereby making no excuses for drivers to not know when and where they can travel at their pace.
Doing this would not only make it safer for the residents, but also take quite a load off our officers back that have to scramble from point A to B for nonsense.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
