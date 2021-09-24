People like Michael A. Smith are why this country is tearing apart at the seams. After writing a great example why universal health care will never happen ("We don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care," The Daily News, Aug. 14-15), he now doesn’t think Biden’s vaccine mandate goes far enough ("Biden's COVID order neither sweeping nor a mandate," The Daily News, Sept. 18-19).

So, in Smith's ideal America, a cabal of government agencies and corporations can inject you with whatever they decide and if you don’t agree you should lose your job, home and go hungry, and if you need medical help too bad.

That’s literally the real-world consequences of what he’s proposing.

Just like with how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can’t issue decrees forcing tenants to allow squatters indefinitely, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can’t issue decrees making a business force you to get a flu shot or not work.

Smith needs to remember why we’re the envy of the world. Why millions come here each year. Why we fought the American Revolution and the Cold War. It was so we could be free.

The reason Democrats can’t implement the same crackdowns we’re seeing in Australia and Europe is because we’re free. We have God-given rights and a recourse to government overreach.

Tyler Jordan

Galveston

Stuart Crouch
Stuart Crouch

No need to worry about this guy outthinking anyone. Decisions carry consequences & he wants a free pass. Too bad, so sad; you gotta grow up sometime. Strap on your big-boy shorts and face reality. It's a tall order but we hold out hope for you & yours, that you one day come to understand that selfishness and greed will only get you so much. At some point, there remains a hope that you might be able to wrap your mind around the idea that the world (& America) do not revolve around what you think that you are entitled to. There comes a time when one must consider actions in the interest of the greater good, rather than that of one's own personal preference. This was a key tenet on just how our coutry came to be the beacon of democracy that it is, enjoying the Constitutional guarantees that men fought and died for. Fortunately, they did not have your sense of self-before-others and your myopic, self-serving view of what you seem to think "freedom" means.

I don't know what you and others of your kind believe to be your "god-given rights" but I got news for you, you can make up and believe whatever you like about some magical, mystical authority bestowing upon you some jibberish about how you're in some way special, better than others and are entitled and considered as privileged for whatever reason. This gives you no more or less rights than any other American; though it can earn you the title of 'religious zealot'. Allow me to assure you that whatever you believe your rights to be, they will never be any more or less than mine and you can find them all described in the Constitution & the Bill of Rights. Anything beyond these rights and guarantees is something that exist only in your mind.

Jack Cross

AGREE - In May, the CDC declared that those who were fully vaccinated didn’t need to wear a mask or socially distance. By late July, the CDC had reversed course and recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks in areas with high COVID-transmission rates.

Now CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is overruling her own expert advisory panel on the need for boosters and Dr. Fauci agrees with her.

So why are the 16 member advisory panels of experts at the CDC and the FDA not seeing what Walensky and Fauci see as so obvious?

This administration keeps pulling muscles patting itself on the back for “following the science,” even though it blatantly ignores the science when the science is politically inconvenient.

How can any reasonable person take this administration seriously when they punish hard working American Citizens with mandates and treats of losing their jobs while putting out the welcome mat to over a million unvaccinated people from all over the world.

World War II saw thousands of young Americans lose their lives fighting for peace and freedom, What this administration is doing is neither freedom or peace.

Folks, this isn't about science, it's about control and loss of freedom and people better wake up or we are going to lose this country.

