The decision on attendance at Austin Middle School seems regrettable and shows different priorities for academics and sports ("Middle school will drop controversial entry criteria," The Daily News, Dec. 18).
The previous criteria for admittance to Austin was better test scores, better school attendance and lack of behavior issues. Acceptance to Austin will now be by lottery.
Better test scores show talent. Attendance is dedication to the task. Good behavior is respect for others, or teamwork.
Talent, dedication and teamwork are many of the criteria for making high school sports teams.
If the previous criteria for admittance to Austin was unfair, why is the same criteria acceptable for high school sports?
Please know that I don't live in Galveston and I have no children in any school. I just think the clear difference in priorities is remarkable. Personally, I support excellent academics.
Bill White
League City
