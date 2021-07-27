Leonard Woolsey, thank you so much for the lovely editorial you wrote regarding the transition at Galveston Island Meals on Wheels ("Meals on Wheels keeps rolling with change," The Daily News, July 22). Change is never easy, especially when that change means saying goodbye to our beloved Rev. Ray Pinard.
Members of our board of directors, office staff, volunteers and our many supporters have been led by the most humble and sincere individual ever. But, as pointed out so well, he so deservedly deserves a wonderful retirement time. And with his guidance, a new leader was chosen, Lauren Suderman Millo. Suderman will take our organization along the same path but will also find new creative ways going forward.
A gentle reminder to all our supporters is, yes, we're affiliated with the national Meals on Wheels organization, but we're different in that we don't receive any tax support on a local, state or federal level. We depend on the generosity of others to feed our 200 individuals, five days a week, thus our active fundraising events coming this year.
Thank you again Leonard for your acknowledgement of our program.
Donna Kearney
Vice president
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels
