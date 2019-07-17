In response to the story ("Concerns could sink battleship's Galveston chances," The Daily News, July 14): If it were sunk on Stetson Banks, the USS Texas would become a top attraction for scuba divers, snorkelers and anglers. Whether sunk on purpose or by storms or war, wrecks become magnets for fish and become ideal "real estate" for colorful sponges and soft corals.
Stetson Banks have long been favored by divers for the "big stuff," such as eagle rays and whale sharks, that cruise them, and by sports fishing fans for the large snapper, grouper and tuna that congregate there.
Just 70 miles south of Galveston, the Banks make an attractive day trip. Depths range from 55 feet to 170 feet, deep enough to accommodate the USS Texas, which measures about 130-feet from its keel to the top of its tower where one or more permanent moorings could be affixed. There would be enough interesting sea life near the top for snorkelers to enjoy, and an entrepreneur might want to station a glass-bottom boat or tour submarine, like the Atlantis on Grand Cayman, at the USS Texas.
The Galveston Maritime Museum could feature a "virtual" tour of the USS Texas, even a virtual battle experience, and could screen a video documenting its history and sinking.
Sandy Sheehy
Galveston
The Texas deserves better. She's the only surviving dreadnought and the only battleship to have fought in WWI and WWII. She will not become a reef. Take a barge out there and sink it. It'll serve the purpose you want.
