Thank you, Cathy Gillentine, and The Daily News for that significant commentary ("I hope my friends can kick their Trump habits," The Daily News, Jan. 19).

You expressed so well what so many of us are thinking and feeling.

Right on, Cathy.

And, yes, “praying that our country will soon heal.”

Maris Helfrich

Galveston

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

I hope and pray Trump haters can put aside their hatred.

