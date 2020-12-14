Killing animals with our trash sounds crazy, but it’s reality. Littering is a modern habit that needs to be stopped. About 8 million tons of plastic waste finds its way into our oceans every year from littering.
More than 100,000 dolphins, fish, whales, turtles and more are drowned every single year from being entangled in or digesting plastic waste.
Wildlife is very important to our environment, and we need to preserve it.
On ground, litter degrades areas and kills plants and animals. Undisposed trash cause severe car accidents and spoils water quality. Hazardous waste seeps into the soil and causes groundwater pollution.
There are many problems that come with littering and pollution. If we continue to litter, we won’t have a functioning planet and our children and grandchildren won’t have a great society to live in.
Christopher Maldonado
League City
Which country places more plastic waste in the oceans? You guessed it! CHINA.
Plastic waste in 2010 in Metric Tons:
1 China 8.82
2 Indonesia 3.22
3 Philippines 1.88
4 Vietnam 1.83
5 Sri Lanka 1.59
6 Thailand 1.03
7 Egypt 0.97
8 Malaysia 0.94
9 Nigeria 0.85
10 Bangladesh 0.79
11 South Africa 0.63
12 India
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-putting-the-most-plastic-waste-into-the-oceans.html
And in the years since 2010 these countries still pollute even after signing a 2017 pact not to.
