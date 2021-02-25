Little and Lassie leagues throughout Galveston County are now registering. With the virus, closed schools and our winter wonderland, children are eager to get out and participate in America's game.

Look for the leagues in your area. Civic organizations, churches, businesses and individuals that can donate to ensure that as many children as possible can play ball are asked to do so.

And yes, my check is in the mail to Gerri Gillard of West Isle Little League in Galveston.

Foster Spurlock

Galveston

