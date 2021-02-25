Little and Lassie leagues throughout Galveston County are now registering. With the virus, closed schools and our winter wonderland, children are eager to get out and participate in America's game.
Look for the leagues in your area. Civic organizations, churches, businesses and individuals that can donate to ensure that as many children as possible can play ball are asked to do so.
And yes, my check is in the mail to Gerri Gillard of West Isle Little League in Galveston.
Foster Spurlock
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.