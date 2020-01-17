Here's a simple question: Where is the news of the China Agreement signing?

Today's (Jan. 16) Wall Street Journal headlines the signing, and, also, just underneath, reports the Articles of Impeachment being walked over to the Senate.

So, where is your balance, where is your objectivity, where is the news?

James Carville, Clinton's campaign guru once pointed out, "it's the economy, stupid." That worked then, and, I suspect it will work in 2020.

And your answer is? You can do better.

Larry Porter

Galveston

Jim Forsythe

All these stories were in the GDN, under AP News

Not sure what news you wanted, but some talked about the US-China trade deal.

World shares subdued after signing of China-US trade pact---Jan 16, 2020

US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone--- Jan 15, 2020

Trump says he'll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15--Dec 31, 2019

Asian shares rise on optimism about US-China trade deal--Jan 13, 2020

Global stocks rise on optimism about US-China deal---Jan 2, 2020

Asian shares decline on revived jitters over trade deal--Jan 15, 2020

Global stocks inspired by US rally, hopes for Chinese growth-- Jan 17, 2020

Asian shares rise after US stocks set records as fears fade--Jan 9, 2020

World shares slip on jitters over China-US trade deal-- Jan 15, 2020

Mobileye’s Global Ambitions Take Shape with New Deals in China, South Korea-Jan 7, 2020

China's 2019 economic growth weakens amid trade war-Jan.17,2020

CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End Tariffs --Jan 15, 2020

Carlos Ponce

Print edition or just online?

"World shares subdued after signing of China-US trade pact" appears on-line only.

Searching for a PRINTED COPY shows "Your search did not yield any results."

Ditto for "US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone"

Ditto for "Trump says he'll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15"

Ditto for "Asian shares rise on optimism about US-China trade deal"

Ditto for "Asian shares decline on revived jitters over trade deal"

Ditto for "Global stocks inspired by US rally, hopes for Chinese growth"

Ditto for "Asian shares rise after US stocks set records as fears fade"

Ditto for "World shares slip on jitters over China-US trade deal"

Ditto for "Mobileye’s Global Ambitions Take Shape with New Deals in China, South Korea"

Ditto for "China's 2019 economic growth weakens amid trade war"

Ditto for "CTA Praises China ‘Deal One’ – Urges Further Progress to End Tariffs"

Out of the TWELVE tiles Jim mentions only ONE appears in Print.

"Global stocks rise on optimism about US-China deal" shows up on A5 January 3, 2020 PRINTED EDITION

Jim, not everyone has the time nor inclination to do the online search. They want news of importance in PRINT. I know the GCDN cannot print everything available from the AP but it seems that anything that is anti-Trump has preference. A reflection of the editorial staff but not of the potential readers of this paper.

