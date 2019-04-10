Declare yourself to be a long-term tourist
Galveston’s Island Transit bus system has had declining ridership for years. Schedule times are so uncertain, that workers cannot rely on it to get to work on time; and it doesn’t run at night. City council is considering cutting service even further, on the weekends. The folks who ride Island Transit do so from necessity.
On the other hand, The Galveston trolley bus system runs 12 hours a day on the weekend. Soon it will run seven days a week, scheduled every 30 minutes. This well-run service has been a huge success.
It’s time for us residents to upgrade our role on the island to long-term tourist. We’ve invested more of our lives in the island than the short-term tourist, but he gets the best bus transit system. However, eventually all of us long-term tourists will be on foot and without a car.
Therefore, I propose we merge the trolley system with the Island Transit system to serve all tourists, short-term and long-term. The result would be a more flexible and well-managed public mass transportation system, taking all us tourists everywhere.
Now we just need leadership from city council to change its priorities for public mass transportation for us long-term tourists.
Ralph McMorris
Galveston
