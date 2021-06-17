In response to the column by Dr. Victor S. Sierpina ("Considering a tattoo? Please think before you ink," The Daily News, June 17): The beauty of tattoos isn't needing or having to explain them to others.
Those without will never understand why some decide to heavily cover their bodies, and most importantly those with never judge those without tattoos in the same way they're judged.
Tattoos are a form of therapy, of self-expression, of passion, of art, of letting a picture tell a story or describe you in a way that your words never could. Not every tattoo has some great meaning. And that's the beauty; there doesn't need to be one.
I respect the doctor's opinion, but cautioning against tattoos as permanent and hard to remove is archaic. You don't walk into a tattoo studio planning to wipe it off later. The pain, the smell, the experience, the relationship with the artist and the beauty afterward are all part of the process.
So, if you're planning a tattoo, you should "think before you ink," but more so in terms of what you want and the artist you want to do the work. Get your tattoo and wear it proudly. The times are a-changing.
Brett Morris
Galveston
