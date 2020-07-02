I read the commentary by Edna Courville ("Voter suppression is alive and well in this county," The Daily News, July 1) with interest that alleged voter suppression in Galveston County.
I recently moved from Laredo in Webb County, one of the most homogeneous cities and counties in the state, which is 90 percent Hispanic and 90 percent Democrat. I witnessed the same issues there as the columnist raised here.
I don’t believe that what she was getting at is voter suppression because I experienced the same issue in Laredo. One year for a run-off election, my wife and I had to drive to a polling site which consolidated three or four precincts into one site. I believe that's what the writer is referring to happening this run-off election in Galveston County.
Budgets are shrinking because of the economic slowdown caused by the reaction to the on-going pandemic, and the voting office will be impacted like all agencies of the county. Additionally, to use “voter suppression,” which is used almost exclusively by the Democratic Party, does nothing in our racially and economically diverse county to promote voting.
Perhaps the writer is thinking the Democrats' favorite new election tactic — mail-in voting for all — will be the result of crying “voter suppression.”
Joseph A. Pelto
Texas City
You are very gracious to consider the Democrats might want to promote universal voting, The "never waste a crisis" Saul Alinsky and Rahm Emanuel directive is the basis for the more encompassing mantra "never waste an opportunity to use or to create a crisis."
All cabals will always foster a devious script for the purpose of furthering its agenda. The devious script context determines whether the objective is to embrace the opponent in a fair struggle. But using or creating a crisis - a time of intense difficulty, trouble, or danger - beyond decency.
Vote - only once - and wisely.
