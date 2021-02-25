Sen. Ted Cruz made more than one mistake. When most of his constituents were struggling with no heat and no water, he should've had the courage to tell his daughter "no." Most parents know how to do that when they need to.
He should've asked his family to stay in Texas, as most Texans were having to do.
It's said that sacrifice is good for the soul. Maybe it would've been good for him and his family as well.
Robert Bowen
League City
