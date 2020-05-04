Leemar Oliver wrote a letter ("Democrats proving to be the party of incompetence," The Daily News, April 30), saying Democrats were incompetent and blaming COVID-19 on them in a feeble attempt to take the heat off President Donald Trump.
Oliver needs to get his facts straight and stop starting fake rumors.
President Trump dropped the ball, not the Democrats.
Trump was told in January, and again in February, that we were facing a pandemic, and he chose to ignore it. When he finally addressed it, he said it was “just a hoax.” Then he said, “Don’t worry about it, it will magically disappear.”
As the death numbers climbed and he could no longer ignore it, he claimed he “didn’t get the memo” — another lie. He was told repeatedly by staff, medical advisers and scientists.
It was the end of March before he took any positive action to help; and even that has been too little, too late for thousands of Americans who have died because of COVID-19.
Now he's gambling with more lives by insisting that states open up the economy just so he can get his base at his rallies.
His son calls it a “great success” despite good people dying all around us.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
