With gasoline $5 less than Obama’s mandate, Trump’s energy policy is helping even Trump haters. My February bill for 55 gallons of gasoline was $41.59 less than my 53 gallon January 2017 bill. Combined with lower utility prices saving me $80-plus a month.
Saudi Arabia isn’t pleased.
In January they cut production 800,000 barrels to force crude oil back up to $80 a barrel. When crude prices only increased $6 in 10 weeks they cut another 500,000 barrels. Crude price dropped slightly because increased U.S. production holds prices down.
OPEC can’t compete with Trump policy. The Keystone/Dakota pipelines will carry oil cheaper, safer and cleaner than trucks or trains.
Gary Miller
Texas City
