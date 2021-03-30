Democrats are demanding that the Senate do away with the filibuster.
In 2005, then-Sen. Joe Biden spoke about the filibuster on the U.S. Senate floor and said, "the Senate ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment."
During that same debate, a young senator named Barack Obama said, "If the majority chooses to end the filibuster, if they choose to change the rules and put an end to democratic debate, then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only get worse."
What has changed? The Democrats now have a majority. Abracadabra, the majority now believe the filibuster is a relic of a racist past and must be vanquished. Academia and the press are expectedly behind the effort.
Princeton historian Kevin Kruse was quoted as saying “It’s been a tool used overwhelmingly by racists.”
That's a fascinating observation because during the Trump administration the filibuster was used, almost exclusively, by Senate Democrats over 500 times through cloture votes. Racist indeed.
Kathy Rogers
Friendswood
(1) comment
I'm afraid you misunderstand the history of the filibuster. The filibuster itself is not racist - but it has been used by racists in the past to stop civil rights legislation. Might I suggest reading any of the very good historical articles available on the Internet?
But the larger point is that use (abuse) of the modern filibuster has increased tenfold in the last 40 years - by both parties, to the point where a simple majority of senators is no longer sufficient to pass legislation. This was never the intent of the filibuster, or of the senate.
I rather like Biden's idea of returning to the real talking filibuster. It still protects the minority party but requires a lot more effort on the part of a senator than a phone call, which is all that's required today. It also makes for good political theater.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.