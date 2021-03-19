The editorial about Galveston Independent School District's Superintendent Jerry Gibson calling teachers back in the editorial ("Superintendent right to call teachers back to campus," The Daily News, March 16) was glaring for its inaccuracies and omissions.
Perhaps the editor is right that there's a fairness component in this, but that ignores many important facts. The teachers working from home were, in many cases, those with health considerations, including those fighting cancer or who were pregnant. Should they be forced to choose between their life and their ability to earn a living in the chosen field? Is that fair?
As for the argument that "it is unclear" who allowed the teachers to work from home, I find this confusing. As an employee of the district, I can assure you that this wasn't a secret. We all knew about it. Anyone who claims they didn't know is either lying or failing at their job.
Finally, the claim that the work from home teachers were "not monitored" — this is both false and a disservice to the administrators who oversaw those teachers. They regularly joined the Zoom classes being taught. My own in-person class is significantly less monitored than that.
The right time to bring those teachers back would be after the vaccine was fully administered, and not before.
Patrick Neff
Galveston
Editor's note: The editorial at issue doesn't contain the words "not monitored."
