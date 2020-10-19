As a student at the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, I encounter many versions of leadership on a day-to-day basis. The qualities that stand out the most to me in those I enjoy working with and seem to learn the most from are an even keel and an appreciation for the input of others.
I've found that leadership in David Collins.
As a resident of District 3 on campus and off Pelican Island, I've had the opportunity to interact with David in several ways, through school events, volunteering in my neighborhood and just doing what Galvestonians do best — socializing. Each time I’ve had a question or suggestion, I’ve been met as an equal and felt my opinion was valuable to him even at my age and as a student soon-to-be young professional. I’ve had my questions answered genuinely and in ways that made sense.
For those that don’t know, David is a University of Texas grad. Despite that, I still like having him at the helm of the District 3 ship.
This Aggie is voting for that Longhorn, and I hope you’ll join me.
Daniel Lang
Galveston
