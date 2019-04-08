A woman is murdered by a male intimate partner with a gun every 16 hours. Your mother, your sister, your aunt, your niece, your daughter, your friend, your neighbor.
On April 4, Rep. Randy Weber voted no on reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (HR 1585). Weber doesn't stand for women, he doesn't stand against domestic violence, and Galveston County voters deserve better.
HR 1585 is a bi-partisan bill based on extensive consultation with victim service providers, law enforcement and other experts, and preserves previous gains and improves current law to better meet the needs of victims and survivors of domestic violence. It invests in prevention. It increases access to justice and safety for native women. It protects victims and survivors and helps them rebuild their lives.
I asked Weber to vote yes on HR 1585 at his town hall meeting recently. At that time, he hadn’t even bothered to read the bill. He refused to take a stand for women that day, and today has proven that he doesn't have the best interest of his district in mind.
Ladies, is this the person you want representing you in Congress?
Teresa Kumelski
League City
