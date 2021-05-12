Criminals don't respect any law that restricts their ability to get a weapon. But Second Amendment restrictions do disenfranchise law-abiding citizens.
Leonard Woolsey gave a spirited defense of our First Amendment titled (“Sunshine Week all about protecting your rights,” The Daily News, March 6-7). Woolsey wrote, “Essentially, our core freedoms come from the Bill of Rights ... As citizens, we owe it to our future generations to watch and protect the liberties we rightfully own.”
I hope this newspaper will remember their own publisher's words when the Second Amendment comes under attack.
The Constitution's Second Amendment provides us with the legal right to bear and keep arms, it's among our inalienable rights.
Larry Davis
Gilchrist
