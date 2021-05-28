In response to the commentary by Ali Khalili ("This is a defining moment in US human rights values," The Daily News, May 26): Ali Khalili, where do you live? The tagline in your commentary says Webster. We have trouble enough in our country that you don’t need to go on creating anti-Jewish feelings here.
The First Amendment guarantees freedom to petition the government. If the American Israel Public Affairs Committee can’t lobby the government, neither can any group claiming to represent Palestinian Arabs.
By the way, I’ve not seen any stories about American Jews and supporters of Israel beating up or harassing Palestinian supporters anywhere, unlike what the supporters of Palestinians in New York and Los Angeles have been doing to American Jews and supporters of Israel.
Erna Pelto
La Marque
(1) comment
Now! I heard that!!!! This author inspires me!!!!! I feel like going out and getting in a three point stand in front of JJ WATT! OOOHhhhhhhhh!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.