In Texas, a large percentage of people are strongly against government overreach and regulation of state activities by the federal government.
So, how do the governor, attorney general, Texas General Land Office and the rest of the top people justify their heavy-handed approach to the cities, counties and schools of Texas?
OK for Austin, but not for Washington?
Alan Baezner
Galveston
You are confused, Alan. You want to trade one task master for another. That makes no sense.
Governor Abbot places the decision in YOUR hands. How much more "local" can you get?
Obviously the case and hospitalization numbers are showing that the personal responsibility method isn't working too well. Unless the goal was for more people to get sick.
