In Texas, a large percentage of people are strongly against government overreach and regulation of state activities by the federal government.

So, how do the governor, attorney general, Texas General Land Office and the rest of the top people justify their heavy-handed approach to the cities, counties and schools of Texas?

OK for Austin, but not for Washington?

Alan Baezner

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

You are confused, Alan. You want to trade one task master for another. That makes no sense.

Governor Abbot places the decision in YOUR hands. How much more "local" can you get?

Report Add Reply
Allison Buchtien

Obviously the case and hospitalization numbers are showing that the personal responsibility method isn't working too well. Unless the goal was for more people to get sick.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription