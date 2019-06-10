Years ago my wife and I were called by God to become officers in The Salvation Army. Our calling is to preach the gospel and to bring people to Jesus by ministering to their human needs and our promise is to serve wherever we are called. At the end of April, we received “marching orders” from The Salvation Army leadership notifying us that we're being sent to St. Petersburg, Florida, to serve as corps officers. Our last day of service in Galveston County is June 16.
You have welcomed our family and made this community home for us. We will always cherish the memories and friends we've made.
Together we've established a new home for The Salvation Army in Texas City, improved the work of the Army on Galveston Island, and weathered Hurricane Harvey. We know with your continued support, The Salvation Army programs will remain strong in Galveston County.
Your new Salvation Army officers are Capts. Nathanael and Lucila Doria, coming from Lubbock. They will arrive in late June and I know that you will welcome them to this wonderful community.
Thank you again for your love and support for The Salvation Army. We will always remember you and our time serving alongside you.
Sincerely,
Captains Patrick and Jennifer Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.