Yes, there's a crisis at the border, and it's borne by the men, women and children of Central America who are fleeing the violence, hunger and fears wrought by fascistic governments and the cartels that prosper in those states.
How did this come into being? There's a long history of outside interference in the political affairs in those countries, predating even the era of the Banana Republics. More recently, the Reagan Republicans' criminal Iran Contra deal brought weapons and training to the oligarchs in Central America, guaranteeing the destruction of nascent democratic movements and continual violence and oppression of the people — a violent environment rooted in a criminal act 40 years ago, and the refugees continue to come here.
The border isn't a crisis for the United States. Immigrants who arrive are young, healthy and willing to work. Gov. Greg Abbott cut off unemployment funding to force people back to low-paying jobs. Apparently, there's plenty of work to do in entry-level positions.
Republicans continue to bray about a phony-baloney crisis, so they can build their phony-baloney wall and perpetuate their phony-baloney lies bashing the Democrats. The actual humanitarian crisis is perpetuated by the Republicans.
John Allen
Galveston
(1) comment
So wrong on many points, John Allen.
