Everyone is wringing their hands and asking, why and what has changed? These words I'm writing are direct, and I'm certain will be offensive to some. Upon pondering on the latest mass shootings, something popped out to me. All the perpetrators share something. They're moody, sullen, self-worshiping, full of hate and empty of life.
How is this possible? Well, here it goes: We have abandoned God. Took him out of schools, allowed our nation to be criticized for being a Christian nation. We allow social and the news media to tell us what to think; who to hate and what to believe. Actual social contact among people almost doesn't exist.
These perpetrators need and demand attention in any manner they choose to feel some sense of life. Tragic as it is, churches have become social clubs not witnessing to a lost world. Evil will continue to be rampant if we don't return to our Holy Father.
Remember, evil will find a way and use what ever means necessary to serve Satan.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
