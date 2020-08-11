In his recent commentary, Sam Collins III mentions that Jack Johnson was the heavyweight champion of the world in 1911 ("It's time to tell our shared history true and in full," The Daily News, Aug. 8).
That may help explain why the Daughters of the Confederacy built "Dignified Resignation" that year. Maybe they needed to remind the men that they better protect their “honor” from this brown-eyed handsome man who was jailed for taking a white woman across state lines.
The Tulsa Massacre happened only 10 years later. A white woman falsely accused a Black man of rape. The out-of-control lynch mob shot Black men, women and children in the streets, or burned them in their own homes. Planes dropped dynamite on the area, burning Black Wall Street to the ground; 300 to 1,000 people are buried in unmarked, mass graves.
No one was ever charged or prosecuted. There is your qualified immunity.
Many Black people were lynched for King Cotton, but they erected a statue to the men who fought to preserve that “gallant” way of life? History is a very valuable teacher, but not if we never hear the truth, or acknowledge its existence.
So once again, I implore you to reach out to your Galveston County Commissioner’s Court to restore our collective honor.
John Machol
Galveston
