Texas is definitely wild in its education theories. So let’s get dirtier, rather than calling slavery "involuntary relocation" in America, the truthful name should be “human trafficking.”

Lois Jones

La Marque

Carlos Ponce

The phrase "involuntary relocation" was rejected by the Texas Board of Education.

“I have a hard time seeing how it is acceptable to substitute the phrase ‘slave trade’ for the phrase ‘involuntary relocation,’” Aicha Davis, member of the State Board of Education told CNN.

The proposed phrase was part of the initial draft outlining the second-grade standards from a review committee that included a section titled “Enslaved Peoples in America.”

“The board – with unanimous consent – directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/02/us/texas-group-proposes-school-slavery-language/index.html

George Croix

Slavery in this country officially ended over 150 years ago.

Human trafficking, though, in this country is setting new records this year, even greater than last, as the Central American coyotes get a Presidential invite and DHS Sec. complicity…

Maybe if we moved DC from the Eastern seabird to McAllen…..nah…Just make things worse

George Croix

Seabird?

seaboard….

No excuse….

