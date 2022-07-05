Attempts to rebrand slavery won't change what it was By LOIS JONES Jul 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Texas is definitely wild in its education theories. So let’s get dirtier, rather than calling slavery "involuntary relocation" in America, the truthful name should be “human trafficking.”Lois JonesLa Marque Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Carlos Ponce Jul 5, 2022 9:21pm The phrase "involuntary relocation" was rejected by the Texas Board of Education.“I have a hard time seeing how it is acceptable to substitute the phrase ‘slave trade’ for the phrase ‘involuntary relocation,’” Aicha Davis, member of the State Board of Education told CNN.The proposed phrase was part of the initial draft outlining the second-grade standards from a review committee that included a section titled “Enslaved Peoples in America.”“The board – with unanimous consent – directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement.https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/02/us/texas-group-proposes-school-slavery-language/index.html Report Add Reply George Croix Jul 5, 2022 10:04pm Slavery in this country officially ended over 150 years ago.Human trafficking, though, in this country is setting new records this year, even greater than last, as the Central American coyotes get a Presidential invite and DHS Sec. complicity…Maybe if we moved DC from the Eastern seabird to McAllen…..nah…Just make things worse Report Add Reply George Croix Jul 5, 2022 10:06pm Seabird?seaboard….No excuse…. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chase'Their jaws drop': Teen League City sisters shaking up male-dominated drag racing sceneTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityFirefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantWilliam Reece pleads guilty to two Galveston County murdersLa Marque OKs rollback checks as officials brace for lean futureGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rightsFirst responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmerAll-Galveston County baseball teams CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (142) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (47)
(3) comments
The phrase "involuntary relocation" was rejected by the Texas Board of Education.
“I have a hard time seeing how it is acceptable to substitute the phrase ‘slave trade’ for the phrase ‘involuntary relocation,’” Aicha Davis, member of the State Board of Education told CNN.
The proposed phrase was part of the initial draft outlining the second-grade standards from a review committee that included a section titled “Enslaved Peoples in America.”
“The board – with unanimous consent – directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/02/us/texas-group-proposes-school-slavery-language/index.html
Slavery in this country officially ended over 150 years ago.
Human trafficking, though, in this country is setting new records this year, even greater than last, as the Central American coyotes get a Presidential invite and DHS Sec. complicity…
Maybe if we moved DC from the Eastern seabird to McAllen…..nah…Just make things worse
Seabird?
seaboard….
No excuse….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.