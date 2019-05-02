In response to the article ("Questions arise about American National downtown plaza plan," The Daily News, April 28): An important element that appears to be omitted relative to the "plaza" conversation concerning 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets is its historic importance as the site of one of the city's earliest civic buildings where the slender esplanade now exists, the City Market House (1847) which also housed the city hall on it's second level.
It was a white clapboard, 1 1/2 story structure with a gable roof and distinctive cupola. This building was replaced by architect Alfred Muller's "deliciously overwrought" Victorian City Hall and Market House in 1888. Repaired following The 1900 Storm, it later became a police and fire station until its demolition in the early 1960s.
It would be advantageous to reference this history in any development for the American National "plaza."
Another inviting linkage connecting The Strand District to the Postoffice Street area could be a positive draw for locals, as well as tourists. One need only look at Quincy Market in Boston, City Market in Charleston, South Carolina, and the French Market in New Orleans as examples.
Fred Huddleston
Galveston
