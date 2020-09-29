On Sept. 26 there was a rally for a "return" to prayer for our nation. The theme was "Right to Life." Jonathan Khan and many Christian leaders spoke about the intrinsic evil of abortion. More of our clergy should be speaking against this shedding of innocent blood.
Nov. 3 is an important date for our nation. We will choose pro-life Trump-Pence or pro-choice Harris-Biden as our leaders. Biden claims to be a devout Catholic. A devout Catholic isn't refused Holy Communion (he was), and a devout Catholic doesn't support abortion or socialism.
Harris says a Catholic who doesn't support abortion shouldn't hold public office (no friend of Knights of Columbus). At their convention they deleted God, again, and the words "Under God" from their platform.
Sister Deidre "Dede" Byrne spoke at the Republican National Convention for the Right to Life and our eternal life. She said the most important issue is protecting the life of the unborn and all life. No other issue measures up.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness can't be enjoyed or had if not given life.
If we want to defund something — defund Planned Parenthood.
Louis Cascarelli
Hitchcock
