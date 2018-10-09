As voters, we are asked again to make a decision. What candidate or party do we want to represent us. My decision is based on Christian values. The choice will be the candidate who will support pro life. Proverbs 6:16-19 says there are six things God hates; one being “hands that shed innocent blood."
Earlier this year there was a vote in the Senate to stop abortion after 20 weeks. The vote failed; 52 for and 48 against. It did not pass; all Democrats voted against it. Planned Parenthood supported the Democrat vote; they profit from selling baby, yes baby, parts.
We are all sinners; not all sin is deadly, but this is intrinsically evil. I pray you will not support candidates who are pro choice. Your salvation may depend on it. We all will be judged for our choices. God bless.
Louis Cascarelli
Hitchcock
